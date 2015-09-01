Sept 1 General Electric Co on Tuesday
named Beth Comstock, a longtime marketing and communications
executive who leads GE Business Innovations, as vice chair.
Comstock, 55, becomes the first woman in GE's history to
become a vice chair, a title that three other company executives
also hold.
In a statement, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said
Comstock had spearheaded investment in the "Industrial
Internet," GE's efforts to evolve into a digital industrial
company. The U.S. conglomerate is banking on use of data and
analytics to improve performance of jet engines, locomotives,
power turbines and other products and to expand its services
business.
As head of GE Business Innovations, Comstock has been
overseeing the company's lighting business, which had $2.5
billion in revenue last year and is using digital technology to
reinvent itself.
She also leads GE Ventures and Licensing, corporate
marketing, sales and communications, and will take on added
responsibilities for developing new customer business models.
Comstock joined NBC in 1986, just as GE was buying the
television broadcaster. She became GE's vice president of
corporate communications in 1998.
In 2003, she was named GE's chief marketing officer, and she
sits on the board of Nike Inc.
Comstock becomes the fourth GE vice chair, joining Keith
Sherin, who runs GE Capital; John Rice, who leads the company's
global operations; and Dan Heintzelman, who is responsible for
enterprise risk and operations.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)