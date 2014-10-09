Oct 9 General Electric Co said it was on
track to generate more than $1 billion in revenue this year from
its data-analysis business that helps improve asset performance
management.
GE's "Industrial Internet" business is powered by a software
called Predix, which analyzes data that helps a client's
equipment run better, consume less fuel, receive service more
efficiently and minimizes unplanned downtime.
The Predix software, which works by bring all of a company's
industrial machines into a cloud-connected system, would be
available to any company in 2015, GE said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)