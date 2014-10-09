(Adds financial details)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK Oct 9 General Electric Co said
on Thursday it was on track to generate more than $1 billion in
revenue this year from its industrial data-analysis business,
and plans to make its software platform broadly available next
year.
GE is making a big bet on what it calls the "Industrial
Internet," in which the company harnesses data from large
industrial machines, such as power-generating turbines and jet
engines, to yield productivity, efficiency and other
improvements for customers.
GE, which posted $146 billion in total revenue last year,
said it is on track for more than $1 billion in revenue from its
"Industrial Internet" offerings this year, up from $800 million
last year. The company targeted $4 billion to $5 billion in
revenue from such products in 2017.
"This is happening today. This is no longer a vision about
the future," GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told an audience of
customers, analysts and others at the company's "Minds and
Machines" meeting. "Every industrial company is going to be
transformed in some way around data and analytics."
The data-driven products add new revenue on top of what GE
derives already through servicing its industrial products, a
lucrative business.
Immelt said he hoped the new data analytics would help drive
services revenue faster than its 5 percent historic growth rate.
The U.S. conglomerate several years ago said it would invest
$1 billion to build a software center in San Ramon, California,
that now employs 1,000 engineers and other workers.
"We're going to invest to be a leader as this industry
continues to evolve," Immelt said.
GE's "Industrial Internet" business is powered by software
called Predix, which analyzes data that helps a client's
equipment run better, consume less fuel, receive service more
efficiently and minimizes unplanned downtime.
The Predix software would be available to any company in
2015, GE said in a statement.
GE touts about 40 such data-related offerings. One aviation
product, Flight Efficiency Services, helps airlines improve
traffic flow and flight paths to help save on fuel costs.
Another, Wind Power Up, allows wind farm operators to raise
output by up to 5 percent by optimizing performance based on
environmental conditions.
"We're really doing this in every GE industrial business,"
Immelt said.
GE shares were down 1.9 percent at $24.77 in late New York
trading, in line with a broader U.S. market selloff.
(Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)