Aug 27 Wells Fargo & Co has emerged as
the leading candidate to buy General Electric Co's
railcar financing unit, Bloomberg reported.
A deal to buy the business, which has more than $4 billion
in assets, could be announced by the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day
holiday, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
(bloom.bg/1VfODQg)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc is also among
the candidates to buy the unit, a deal for which has not been
finalized yet, Bloomberg reported.
Wells Fargo had said in July that it was looking at more
financial assets being unloaded by General Electric's GE Capital
unit after it bought $9 billion of real estate loans from the
conglomerate.
Wells Fargo declined to comment. GE could not be reached
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial could not be reached for comment.
Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE, which has been winding down
its financing business, in April agreed to sell about $26
billion of real estate assets to Wells Fargo and Blackstone
Group LP.
GE subsequently said it would sell its private equity
lending portfolio to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
for $12 billion.
Earlier this month, GE announced the sale of GE Capital
Bank's U.S. online deposits to Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and its U.S. healthcare finance unit to credit card lender
Capital One Financial Corp.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Ismail Shakil in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)