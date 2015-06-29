(Recasts, adds transaction value from source, additional
information on deal)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 29 General Electric on
Monday said it agreed to sell its fleet management arm in the
United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand to Canada's
Element Financial for $6.9 billion, moving it a step
further in its plan to shed financial assets.
Separately, GE signed a memorandum of understanding to sell
its European fleet segment to Arval, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas
. GE did not disclose the sale price for this part, but
a source close to the matter said GE is set to receive some $3.3
billion for this business.
The sale is part of a plan unveiled in April to divest about
$200 billion in GE Capital assets as it moves away from finance
and focuses on manufacturing industrial equipment.
"We are on track to execute sales of $100 billion by the end
of 2015 and expect to be substantially done by the end of 2016,"
said GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin.
GE's deal with Element will transform the Canadian company
into North America's largest fleet provider. The business
finances and manages vehicles of companies that own vast fleets
for sales staff, technicians and others on the move. GE sold its
Canadian fleet unit to Element in 2013.
On closing of the deal, Element's combined fleet management
assets will include over a million vehicles under contract and
net earning fleet assets of over C$13 billion ($10.5 billion).
Its total assets will exceed C$21 billion.
BTIG analyst Mark Palmer said he sees the acquisition giving
Element's stock a "significant boost."
Element and its advisors, BMO, Barclays, INFOR Financial and
CIBC, also helped facilitate the side transaction with Arval for
the GE's European fleet assets. The unit's final sale price was
not been disclosed since a deal is subject to consultations with
the companies' work councils.
Element said the related transaction expands the
Element-Arval Global Alliance in Europe, giving it the
capability to manage customer fleets in over 40 countries.
GE, advised by JPMorgan, said both deals together represent
a total of $8.6 billion in assets. Excluded from the deals is
GE's fleet business in Japan.
Element expects the U.S. and Mexico deal to close in the
third quarter of 2015, and the Australia and New Zealand deal in
the fourth quarter. The Arval deal is also expected to close in
the fourth quarter.
($1 = 1.2383 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi and W Simon)