BRIEF-Italy's Ubi Banca says has finalised acquisition of three small banks
* has finalised acquisition of three small banks, Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti
Aug 13 Goldman Sachs Bank USA will buy GE Capital Bank's U.S. online deposit platform, General Electric Co said.
About $16 billion of deposits will be transferred to Goldman Sachs Bank, GE said. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* has finalised acquisition of three small banks, Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti
* Toshiba corp to have its current auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata handle its earnings for FY ended March 31