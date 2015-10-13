(Adds details on transaction, context of GE Capital sales
process)
Oct 13 General Electric Co took a big
step on Tuesday in its plan to unload most of its financing
operations, saying it has agreed to sell commercial lending and
leasing businesses worth more than $30 billion to Wells Fargo &
Co.
The U.S. conglomerate has now inked $126 billion in
transactions -- more than half of its overall target -- since
announcing in April it would seek to reduce its GE Capital
financing business to less than 10 percent of earnings as it
focuses more on industrial manufacturing. GE Capital accounted
for 42 percent of the company's profit in 2014.
Only one remaining significant GE Capital business in the
United States remains: its franchise finance unit, which has
about $5.5 billion worth of assets.
The ability to move fast on its U.S. transactions is
critical because once those deals close, GE plans to apply to
shed GE Capital's regulatory designation as a Systemically
Important Financial Institution, or SIFI, a label it gained
after the 2008 financial crisis.
The sale to Wells, the price of which was not disclosed,
involves three lines of business: commercial distribution
finance, vendor finance and corporate finance.
Commercial distribution finance offers lending to dealers
and manufacturers of durable goods, such as boats, recreational
vehicles and off-road vehicles. Vendor finance involves dealer
networks for commercial equipment such as copiers, materials
handling and construction machines.
Corporate finance includes asset-based loans and equipment
leasing to a range of mid-size and larger companies.
About 3,000 GE employees of the 3,500 in those businesses
will shift to Wells through the deal, GE said.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the first
quarter of 2016, GE said.
Reuters first reported last week that GE was nearing a deal
to sell the massive portfolio of loans to Wells.
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse advised GE on the deal.
