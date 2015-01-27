PEDUASE, Ghana Jan 27 General Electric Co (GE) will build a 1,200-megawatt thermal power plant in Ghana to come onstream in the next five years in a bid to address the West African country's power deficit, chief executive Jeff Immelt said on Tuesday.

The U.S. company will also provide emergency power systems in Ghana this year to help offset a current crisis, he said, after a meeting with President John Mahama at a presidential palace outside the capital. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)