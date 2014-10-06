NEW YORK Oct 6 General Electric Co on
Monday named its top deal-making executive as head of its
healthcare business, saying that the unit's prior chief is
leaving the company.
John Flannery, 53, was appointed president and Chief
Executive Officer of GE Healthcare, effective immediately. The
U.S. conglomerate posted $18 billion in revenue last year for
the healthcare segment, making it GE's third-largest industrial
business.
Flannery most recently was senior vice president of business
development for GE, which recently included a key role in GE's
$16.9 billion purchase of the power assets of France's Alstom
. Previously, Flannery served as president and CEO of
GE India and a senior leader at GE Capital.
Flannery replaces John Dineen, 51, a 28-year company veteran
who GE said has decided to look at leadership opportunities
outside the company.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)