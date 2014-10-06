(Adds details on announcement, CEO comments, background)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 6 General Electric Co on Monday named
its top deal-making executive as head of its healthcare
business, saying that the unit's prior chief is leaving the
company.
The shakeup atop one of the company's largest businesses is
the latest high-level management change at GE, as Chief
Executive Officer Jeff Immelt seeks increasingly to reshape the
U.S. conglomerate around industrial manufacturing and simplify
the sprawling company's operations.
John Flannery, 53, was appointed president and chief
executive officer of GE Healthcare, effective immediately. The
company posted $18 billion in revenue last year for the
healthcare segment, making it GE's third-largest industrial
business.
With 27 years at GE, Flannery most recently was GE's senior
vice president of business development, which recently included
a key role in the $16.9 billion purchase of the power assets of
France's Alstom. Previously, Flannery served as
president and CEO of GE India and a senior leader at GE Capital.
Immelt said in a statement that Flannery has a "deep
understanding of GE's industrial businesses and strategy."
GE's business development team will report to Chief
Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein while the company looks for
Flannery's replacement, a spokesman said.
Flannery replaces John Dineen, 51, a 28-year company veteran
who had led the healthcare business for seven years. GE said
Dineen decided to look at leadership opportunities outside the
company.
GE's healthcare unit is one of the world's largest
manufacturers of medical imaging equipment, such as MRI
machines, and also sells life sciences tools and healthcare IT
products.
The unit's performance has been somewhat tepid recently,
with revenue and profit each down slightly in the first half of
the year, hurt by weakness in the United States.
In the statement, Immelt said healthcare remained a "a core
part of the GE portfolio" and that the company is "poised to
benefit as healthcare spending continues to grow around the
world."
Since June of last year, GE has named a new finance chief as
well as changed leaders for its GE Capital, oil & gas, energy
management and transportation business segments.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by Nick
Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)