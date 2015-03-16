March 16 General Electric Co Chief
Executive Officer Jeff Immelt is sticking by his company's model
for housing diverse businesses under one roof at a time when
other U.S. conglomerates are looking at hiving off units to
please investors.
In a wide-ranging annual letter to shareholders released on
Monday, Immelt details advantages from such scale through shared
technology and other areas through what he calls the "GE Store."
"The value of the GE Store is captured by faster growth at
higher margins; it makes the totality of GE more competitive
than the parts," Immelt writes.
As an example, Immelt cites how GE can use aircraft engine
alternators to improve motors for pumping oil. He points to
additive manufacturing, also known as 3-D printing, as a new
technology for potential use across GE's businesses, which
include power turbines, locomotives and MRI machines.
Immelt's comments follow GE's meeting last week to showcase
its technology to investors, in what some analysts also viewed
as providing rationale for a conglomerate model.
They also come after rival U.S. conglomerate United
Technologies Corp last week announced it would weigh a
spinoff of its Sikorsky helicopter unit after a portfolio
review. Other industrial companies, such as Tyco International
Plc and ITT Corp, have undergone more
significant breakups in recent years.
To be sure, Immelt has gotten GE out of businesses such as
plastics, and last year decided to sell its appliances unit as
it reshapes its industrial focus. It is also scaling back its
finance division.
Barclays analyst Scott Davis has in the past raised the
prospect that investors want GE to go further, including
shedding its medical business.
Immelt writes in the letter that two of GE's newest products
- its LEAP jet engine and H-class gas turbine - will generate
$100 billion in combined revenue over their lives. He also says
GE will register at least $1 billion in sales in Ghana this
year, joining 22 other countries.
While GE has warned sales in its oil segment could fall 5
percent this year amid the slide in oil prices, the CEO writes
in the letter that the price drop presents an "opportunity" for
the business, which supplies equipment and services to energy
customers.
"The oil and gas industry should be able to compete at
current oil pricing," Immelt said. "GE will lead."
