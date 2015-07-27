TOKYO, July 27 General Electric Co has
set a Sept 4 deadline for the first round of bids for its
Japanese leasing unit, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Monday.
The U.S. company hopes to close the deal by the end of
November, added one of the sources. The sources were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
GE is selling the unit's machinery and automotive leasing
operations, with assets worth about 500 billion yen ($4 billion)
and about 1,000 employees, the sources said. The unit's aircraft
finance and real estate businesses will not be included in the
sale, they added.
Several large Japanese financial institutions have expressed
an interest in buying the operations, they said.
A GE representative in Japan could not immediately be
reached for comment.
($1 = 123.1500 yen)
