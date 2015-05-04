May 4 General Electric Co on Monday
announced collaborations with Qualcomm Inc and Apple
Inc as it uses digital technology and the growing
appetite for data to reinvigorate its 130-year-old lighting
business.
With chipmaker Qualcomm, GE is offering retailers a way to
connect with shoppers' smartphones through technology embedded
in LED light bulbs, the company said. One use of the "indoor
positioning" technology could be to transmit customized coupons
to shoppers depending on their store location.
GE also said it will produce an LED bulb compatible with
Apple's yet-to-launch connected-device platform HomeKit. The
bulb can change colors to align with the natural rhythms of the
body.
The tie-ups underscore GE's plans to dive into the emerging
and increasingly competitive market for connected lighting that
integrates with smart devices.
While GE sees an opportunity in selling energy-efficient LED
bulbs, it will seek to use sensors and other technology embedded
in LEDs to the advantage of consumers, businesses and cities,
said Beth Comstock, who leads GE Business Innovations.
Services offered by GE stand to provide revenue that could
offset pressure should the LED bulb business become more
commoditized.
"There's now a data stream from light that is going to
create opportunity to be more productive," said Comstock, in her
first interview about the lighting strategy since September,
when the unit became part of GE's innovations division.
GE itself is undergoing a sweeping overhaul, jettisoning the
bulk of its finance division to focus on big-ticket industrial
products such as jet engines and power turbines.
Some analysts have speculated the U.S. conglomerate will
divest lighting after deciding last year to sell its appliances
segment and moves by Siemens and Philips to
hive off lighting units. GE Lighting totaled about $2.5 billion
in revenue last year, 2.3 percent of the company's overall
industrial sales.
Comstock said lighting fits smoothly with GE Chief Executive
Jeff Immelt's desire to marry software and analytics with GE's
various industrial equipment, which GE calls the "Industrial
Internet."
"LEDs plus software, it helps GE continue its Industrial
Internet expansion and I think the lighting business has a big
role in GE's future because of that," Comstock said.
Along with traditional lighting manufacturers, the
"intelligent lighting" market is drawing companies that manage
other building controls such as Honeywell, and start-ups
focused on lighting controls, according to Jesse Foote, analyst
at Navigant Research.
"There are so many kinds of companies getting into the
space," Foote said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ted Botha)