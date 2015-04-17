By Leela Parker Deo and Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, April 17
NEW YORK, April 17 General Electric Co's
plans to sell most of its finance unit, GE Capital, will create
opportunities for new lenders in U.S. middle market leveraged
loans as a dominant player in commercial lending and sponsor
finance leaves the field.
GE announced plans on April 10 to shed approximately $200
billion in GE Capital assets, including its $74 billion U.S.
commercial lending and leasing unit and its $16 billion sponsor
finance business, which finances private equity buyouts.
The sponsor finance business includes GE Antares Capital and
The Senior Secured Loan Program (SSLP), a lending platform
jointly managed by GE Capital and Ares Capital which
had $9.9 billion of funded commitments at December 31, 2014,
according to Fitch Ratings.
GE Capital has already received significant interest from a
range of potential buyers, a GE Capital spokesperson said.
GE's retreat from lending and broader move to reduce its
exposure to its finance arm comes as US regulators curb
aggressive lending by financial institutions that could pose
systemic risk.
The firm was designated as a non-bank SIFI, or Systemically
Important Financial Institution, in July 2013 when the Financial
Stability Oversight Council said that any material financial
distress at General Electric Capital Corp (GECC) could
pose a threat to U.S. financial stability due to its size and
role in the global economy.
As a non-bank SIFI, the firm would be subject to regulatory
capital, liquidity, stress testing, capital planning, risk
management and other requirements under enhanced prudential
standards proposed by the Federal Reserve Board in November
2014, GE said in its 2014 annual report.
GE said that it is now working with regulators to terminate
the SIFI designation.
ONE OR MORE BUYERS
The key issues are whether GE will sell its multi-billion
sponsor platform to one or several buyers and whether a bank or
non-bank will purchase the assets, bankers and investors said.
"I think they're going to try to sell the sponsor business
as a business, but it's possible they could separate the people
from the assets, or divide the assets into categories," said
David Golub, president of credit asset manager Golub Capital.
"We've been asked if we would be an interested buyer, and
the answer is yes."
Citigroup and JP Morgan are advising GE on the sale of the
sponsor finance business, market sources said.
There is considerable interest in the sponsor business from
a range of institutions, including banks, although the most
likely buyer is likely to be a large asset manager, private
equity firm or insurance company, sources said.
Bank interest will depend on asset size, as banks also have
to take regulatory considerations into account, they added.
Middle market loan pricing is not expected to change
significantly if a regulated entity buys the syndicated loan
portfolio assets, as banks benefit from similar funding costs,
unlike non bank buyers, a banker said.
"The second possibility is that the buyer will be a nonbank,
and then the key riddle for the buyer will be how to finance the
business," Golub said.
"GE has had the benefit of cheap capital - pre-crisis it was
a AAA credit issuing commercial paper and post-financial crisis
as a bank. A non-bank buyer will have a much higher cost of
capital than GE."
OPPORTUNITIES
Beyond the sale of GE Capital's assets, GE's exit will
create opportunities for other lenders to gain ground in U.S.
middle market lending, by competing for lead arranger mandates,
pitching new business to GE's existing portfolio companies or by
winning larger allocations on deals, middle market lenders and
investors said.
GE Capital Corp topped the U.S. Middle Market sponsored
bookrunner league table in the first quarter of 2015 and
arranged $1.48 billion of leveraged loans for middle market
companies backed by private equity firms, giving a market share
of 17.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Middle market sponsor lending was fragmented before the
financial crisis but has become increasingly concentrated among
a handful of key lenders battling for market share, that
includes GE as well Golub, Ares, NXT Capital and Madison Capital
Funding.
GE Capital often makes large commitments and holds positions
of $75-125 million in one loan, which are often split between
its balance sheet and its co-investment vehicles.
GE's absence going forward will free up paper for more
investors to join leveraged loans where GE would previously have
taken a substantial chunk, sources said.
U.S. middle market capacity and demand will not however be
disrupted by the sale, an investor said.
"There are more than enough lenders willing to step in, put
money to work and underwrite transactions," he added.
Bankers said that the timing of the sale was favourable for
GE as regulations bite and new middle market platforms compete
for business.
Successful recent sales of GE's Australia and New Zealand
consumer lending business and a 2014 initial public offering of
GE's North American consumer business known as Synchrony
Financial, show that asset valuations are strong and the market
is receptive, the GE Capital spokesperson said.
GE said that it will retain its "vertical" financing
businesses - GE Capital Aviation Services, Energy Financial
Services and Healthcare Equipment Finance - which directly
relate to its core industrial businesses.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)