Oct 13 General Electric Co's aircraft
leasing unit said it would buy Dublin-based helicopter leasing
company Milestone Aviation Group for $1.78 billion.
Milestone, co-founded by NetJets Inc founder Richard
Santulli in 2010, owns a fleet of helicopters worth $2.8 billion
and has placed orders worth $3 billion.
The company's helicopters are primarily used in offshore oil
and gas industries and for search, rescue and emergency medical
services.
"The addition of Milestone will deepen our domain expertise
in aviation and oil and gas, two critical GE industries," GE
Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin said in a statement on
Monday.
The acquisition comes at a time when GE is trying to reduce
exposure to financing, and increase profits from its industrial
businesses.
GE CEO Jeff Immelt has said he planned to boost earnings
contribution from the company's industrials businesses to 75
percent by 2016 from 55 percent last year.
The company spun off its North American private label credit
card business, Synchrony Financial, earlier this
year.
The Milestone transaction is expected to close next year.
