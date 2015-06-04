BRIEF-Wyncoast Industrial Park says resolved the offering price of 51 mln new shares through right offering
* Resolved the offering price of 51,013,092 new shares through a right offering
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 4 Mubadala GE Capital, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi state-owned fund and General Electric's finance business, is evaluating options for the future structure of the company, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the joint venture was studying options in the wake of the U.S. conglomerate's decision to exit most of its GE Capital operations. Two of the sources said Mubadala was actively seeking buyers for GE Capital's shares in the joint venture.
"Given the strength of Mubadala GE Capital's portfolio we are in the process of evaluating a range of options for the future structure of the business," a spokesman for Mubadala GE Capital said.
GE said on April 10 it would shed the bulk of its finance arm to become a simpler industrial business. It will also return as much as $90 billion to shareholders. (Editing by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)
DUBAI, May 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market looks unlikely to move much on Wednesday after a rare televised interview on Tuesday night by the top economic policy official, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he did not give spending details for which some investors had been hoping.