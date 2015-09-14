Sept 14 General Electric Co said on
Monday it would bring its software and IT capabilities under one
unit called GE Digital and announced a broader management
shake-up, including the retirement of the head of its energy
management division.
GE, which under Chief Executive Jeff Immelt has made a big
bet on marrying software and analytics with its industrial
products, will bring all of the digital capabilities from across
the company into one organization, it said. The unit will be led
by Bill Ruh, who has been GE's software vice president and will
become chief digital officer.
The U.S. conglomerate also announced that Mark Begor, GE's
head of energy management, would retire after 35 years with the
company. Energy management is to expand significantly with GE's
impending acquisition of the grid business from France's Alstom
; only last week Begor touted the deal at an RBC
Capital investor conference.
Russell Stokes, GE's transportation chief, will take over
energy management, while Jamie Miller, chief information
officer, will take over as head of transportation. The moves are
effective Oct. 1.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)