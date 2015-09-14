(Adds details from announcement, context)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 14 General Electric Co said on
Monday it would bring its software and IT capabilities under one
unit called GE Digital and announced a broader management
shuffle, including the retirement of the head of its energy
management division.
GE, which under Chief Executive Jeff Immelt has made a big
bet on marrying software and analytics with its industrial
products, will bring all of the digital capabilities from across
the company into one organization, it said.
Bill Ruh, who joined GE from Cisco Systems in 2011
and helped ramp up GE's software efforts, will become the
company's chief digital officer.
Immelt said in a statement that the new organization would
"accelerate our efforts to build GE's digital strength." GE,
which is projecting $6 billion in revenue from software and
analytics this year, is aiming to be a top 10 software company
by 2020, Immelt said. That is up from 15th currently, according
to a GE spokeswoman.
The company, which had nearly $150 billion in revenue last
year, is holding its annual conference touting its digital
business and capabilities, known as "Minds & Machines," later
this month in San Francisco.
The U.S. conglomerate also announced that Mark Begor, GE's
head of energy management, would retire after 35 years with the
company. Begor, 57, whom RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray recently
dubbed the company's internal "Mr. Fix-It", had been leading a
drive to improve the energy management unit's lagging profit
margins and previously ran GE Capital's real estate business.
Energy management is set to expand to $13 billion in revenue
from $7.3 billion last year with GE's impending acquisition of
the power grid business from France's Alstom ; only
last week Begor touted the deal's benefits at an RBC Capital
investor conference.
Russell Stokes, GE's transportation chief, will take over
energy management. Under the 44-year-old Stokes, GE
Transportation, which had $5.7 billion in revenue last year, has
been launching a locomotive that is designed to meet new
emission standards.
Jamie Miller, 47, GE's chief information officer, will take
over as head of transportation. The moves are effective Oct. 1.
