By Stanley Carvalho
| ABU DHABI, April 13
ABU DHABI, April 13 Mubadala GE Capital, a
venture between Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and GE
Capital, said its ownership and strategy would remain
unchanged despite General Electric's decision to divest
most of its finance unit.
"Mubadala GE Capital is an important component of the
Mubadala-GE partnership and continues to deliver on its mandate
of profitable growth," a Mubadala GE Capital spokesman told
Reuters on Monday.
"There are no current plans to change the shareholding or
strategy of the business."
Mubadala GE Capital, set up in 2009 as a 50:50 venture to
invest globally in GE Capital-originated commercial finance
assets, reported assets of $5.5 billion at the end of 2014, up
from $4 billion in 2013.
General Electric said on Friday that it would shed most of
GE Capital and return as much as $90 billion to shareholders as
it became a "simpler" industrial business instead of an unwieldy
hybrid of banking and manufacturing.
In its statement, General Electric did not mention Mubadala
GE Capital by name. It said it would retain "vertical" financing
businesses that directly related to its core industrial
businesses; assets targeted for disposition were real estate,
most of its commercial lending and leasing segment, and all
consumer platforms.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)