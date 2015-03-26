(Adds GE spokeswoman comment)
March 25 General Electric Co said it
increased planned job cuts in its Lufkin oilfield equipment unit
to 575, as it grapples with pressure on the unit from the drop
in oil prices.
The move follows GE's notification to regulators in January
of the planned layoffs of 330 people at its beam-pumping
manufacturing facility in Lufkin, Texas.
The total number of reductions was raised to 500 people in
February and then boosted again to 575. The cuts will impact
workers in Angelina County, Texas.
"As a result of increasingly challenging market conditions,
we are announcing additional workforce reductions in our Lufkin
business," said Kristin Schwarz, a GE Oil & Gas spokeswoman.
Overall, GE's oil and gas unit employs about 44,000 workers.
GE bought oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries for about
$3.31 billion in 2013, one of several deals the company has
struck to boost its presence in oil and gas.
However, the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company's oil and
gas investments have come under pressure with the steep drop in
crude prices.
The company had earlier warned that its oil and gas unit
could see revenue and profit fall 5 percent in 2015, as
customers of its equipment and services slash capital
expenditure budgets.
Up to Wednesday's close, GE's stock had fallen about 3
percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 10.5 percent
rise in the S&P 500 Index.
