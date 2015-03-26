March 25 General Electric Co increased
planned job cuts in its Lufkin oilfield equipment unit to 575,
as it grapples with pressure on the unit from the drop in oil
prices, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Ozj9lF)
The move follows GE's notification to regulators in January
of the planned layoffs of 330 people at its beam-pumping
manufacturing facility in Lufkin, Texas.
Overall, GE's oil and gas unit employs about 44,000 workers.
GE bought oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries for about
$3.31 billion in 2013, one of several significant deals the
company has struck to boost its presence in oil and gas.
However, the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company's oil and
gas investments have come under pressure with the steep drop in
crude prices.
The company had earlier warned that its oil and gas unit
could see revenue and profit fall 5 percent in 2015, as
customers of its equipment and services slash capital
expenditure budgets.
Up to Wednesday's close, GE's stock had fallen about 3
percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 10.5 percent
rise in the S&P 500 Index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)