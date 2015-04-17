April 17 GE :
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding GE capital
exit impacts
* Q1 operating loss per share $1.08
* Q1 GAAP loss per share from continuing operations $1.13 Q1
revenue $29.36 billion, down 12 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $34.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 Industrial Segment revenue $24.4 billion, -1
percent, +3 percent organic; FX impact of about $950 million GE
says Q1 oil & gas revenue flat and operating profit +11 percent,
on organic basis
* Says quarter-end record backlog of $263 billion, +7
percent versus. Q1 2014
* GE says Q1 industrial segment operating profit margins
14.6 percent, +120 BPS
* GE's Immelt says "We are reshaping the company"
* Says GE Capital Q1 ENI (ex. liquidity) at $303 billion,
-19 percent versus. Q1 2014
