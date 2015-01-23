UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural gets green light for up to $1 bln HK IPO -IFR
* Pre-marketing to last a week, bookbuilding set for May 15-IFR
Jan 23 General Electric Co posted a rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by its businesses selling power-generating turbines and jet engines, although sales in its oil and gas unit slumped.
The U.S. conglomerate said its fourth-quarter net earnings rose to $5.15 billion, or 51 cents per share, from $3.21 billion, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
May 5 Australian shares fell to their lowest in two weeks, and logged their steepest weekly fall since early February, as a dip in oil and metal prices brought energy and material stocks lower.