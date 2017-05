Oct 16 General Electric Co said on Friday that its quarterly industrial profit rose 5 percent, as its businesses producing jet engines and power turbines offset declines in its oil and gas segment.

The conglomerate overall reported third-quarter net earnings of $2.51 billion, or 25 cents per share, compared with $3.54 billion, or 35 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York Editing by W simon)