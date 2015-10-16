(Adds links to graphics on GE earnings and share price and on
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 16 General Electric Co reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by cost
cuts and higher sales of its jet engines business that offset
struggles in its oil and gas segment.
The U.S. conglomerate, which is pulling back from financial
services, also said third-quarter industrial revenue grew 4
percent, excluding the impact of foreign currency swings and
acquisitions.
The company maintained its profit forecast for its core
industrials segment of $1.13 to $1.20 per share for the full
year.
Connecticut-based GE's orders dropped 26 percent, with a big
decline in oil-related orders, but Edward Jones analyst Jeff
Windau said GE "had some big orders last year so the comparison
was pretty tough."
Shares, up about 10 percent since activist investor Nelson
Peltz unveiled a $2.5 billion stake in the company earlier this
month, surged 2.7 percent to $28.80 in afternoon trading. It was
the biggest percentage gainer on the Dow Jones Industrial
Average.
On another positive note for shareholders, GE said it
expects to retire as much as 7 percent of its outstanding
floated shares by mid-November, as it completes the spinoff of
its former retail finance business, Synchrony Financial.
The Federal Reserve earlier this week said Synchrony could
function as a standalone company.
The Synchrony split is part of GE's massive retreat from
financial services, which began in earnest in April when it said
it would divest some $200 billion worth of its GE Capital
financing assets to focus on industrial manufacturing.
Including the Synchrony split, GE said on Friday it expects
to return about $30 billion in cash to shareholders this year
through GE Capital divestitures.
For the quarter, net earnings fell 29 percent from a year
earlier to $2.51 billion, or 25 cents per share.
Excluding items, earnings of 29 cents a share exceeded the
average estimate of analysts by three cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue slipped 1.3 percent to $31.68 billion, with revenue
in its oil and gas segment dropping 16 percent amid weakness in
crude prices.
Aviation revenue increased 5 percent, while revenue in its
power and water division, its biggest segment, grew 1 percent.
GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt expressed confidence its $3.3
billion sale of its appliances unit to Sweden's Electrolux
would close this quarter, despite a challenge from
U.S. regulators.
Profit may come in at the higher end of the 2015 industrial
forecast if the appliances sale closes during this quarter, as
it expects, GE said.
