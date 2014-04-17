April 17 General Electric Co reported a decline in quarterly net income on Thursday, hurt by lower revenue in its transportation business that sells locomotives, but the U.S. conglomerate's overall industrial profits rose by 12 percent.

First-quarter net earnings fell to $3 billion, or 30 cents per share, from $3.53 billion, or 34 cents per share, a year ago, when the company's results were boosted by its sale of NBCUniversal. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Editing by Franklin Paul)