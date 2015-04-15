April 15 As General Electric Co stock
soared last Friday to its biggest one-day gain in six years,
investor Patrick Kaser's fund made a choice: Sell it all.
Kaser, who manages Brandywine Global's $7 billion large-cap
value equity portfolio, said his fund unloaded its entire 6
million-share position after the U.S. conglomerate announced it
would shed most of its GE Capital finance unit and focus on
manufacturing turbines, locomotives, jet engines and other
industrial goods. Other Brandywine funds still
hold GE shares.
"The industrial businesses right now do face some meaningful
challenges," Kaser said. "The valuation at about $28 looked very
fair, and we see better opportunities in the market."
Kaser's decision points to the challenge GE Chief Executive
Jeff Immelt faces going forward, starting with the company's
release of first-quarter results Friday. GE is expected to
report profit of 30 cents a share before charges, down from 33
cents a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. GE
said last week it will book a $16 billion charge related to the
GE Capital divestitures in the first quarter.
As of midday Wednesday, GE shares had declined 3.1 percent
since Friday, when they closed at $28.51 after an 11 percent
surge on the divestiture news.
GE is projecting industrial earnings to rise by high single
or low double-digit percentages a year through 2018, excluding
share buybacks. The company last week backed its 2015 forecast
of industrial earnings of $1.10 to $1.20 per share, which
equates to an increase of at least 15 percent.
Weak oil prices and a strong dollar could make it tough to
hit those goals. GE has forecast a drop of as much as 5 percent
in profit and sales for its oil and gas unit, but some analysts
say the decline will be worse.
"Everybody's question top and center is what is really going
to be the prospect in '15 for oil and gas?" said Nick Heymann,
analyst at William Blair.
Meanwhile, the strong dollar helps European competitors in
the healthcare and power industries. That puts more focus on
Immelt's promise to cut administrative spending toward a target
of 12 percent of revenue in 2016.
"They are assuming the industrial side grows at a pretty
good clip between now" and 2018, said Scott Lawson, vice
president of investment management firm Westwood Holdings Group.
"We'll just have to see how it works out."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)