BRIEF-Realogy increases revolver capacity to $1.05 bln
* Realogy completes repricing of its approximately $1.1 billion term loan B facility and increases revolver capacity to $1.05 billion
May 7 General Electric Co has agreed to sell its Wayne fuel dispenser business to private investment firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, the U.S. conglomerate said on Wednesday.
Financial terms were not released. Reuters reported last week that a deal for Wayne would likely value the unit at between $500 million and $600 million, according to sources.
Austin, Texas-based Wayne was part of Dresser Inc, the energy infrastructure company that GE bought in 2010 for $3 billion. Wayne manufactures fuel dispensers for petroleum retailers and commercial fleets as well as compressed natural gas fueling pumps.
Riverstone previously owned a "significant" stake in Wayne through its investment in Dresser, according to a release posted on the energy-and-power investment firm's website.
GE said last month it was planning to divest $4 billion worth of its industrial businesses this year. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and its operating partnership Prologis, L.P and Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment, L.P. (collectively Prologis), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that