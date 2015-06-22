June 22 General Mills Inc, maker of
Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Original Cheerios cereals, said it
would stop using artificial flavors and colors in almost all of
its cereals, joining the U.S. food industry's move towards
products perceived as healthier.
The packaged foods maker said on Monday it plans to have 90
percent of its cereals free of artificial flavors and colors by
2016, up from about 60 percent currently.
The company's Trix and Reese's Puffs cereals will be among
the first to use ingredients such as fruit and vegetable juices,
peanut butter, cocoa and natural vanilla flavors, and will be
available from this winter, General Mills said.
U.S. restaurant chains and food companies have been facing
pressure to remove synthetic ingredients from their products
amid growing concerns that such ingredients could cause health
problems.
Kraft Foods Group Inc said in April it would remove
synthetic colors and preservatives from its popular macaroni and
cheese meals.
Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, two of Yum Brands Inc's
largest restaurant chains, sandwich chain Subway and Nestle USA
have also made similar moves.
General Mills's shares were up 1.2 percent at $56.83 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)