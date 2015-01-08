Jan 8 General Mills Inc said it plans to reduce its refrigerated dough capacity and close its plants in Midland, Ontario, Canada and New Albany, Indiana, as part of efforts to cut costs.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes said in June it would save $100 million annually by the end of fiscal 2017 by streamlining operations and shutting potential capacity reductions.

