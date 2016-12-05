Dec 5 General Mills Inc, the maker of
Cheerios cereal, said it would cut as many as 600 jobs globally
as part of a new organizational structure and eliminate the
position of international chief operating officer.
As part of the new organizational structure, the company
will be split into four business groups - North America retail,
Europe & Australia, Asia & Latin America and convenience stores
& foodservice.
The company said its French dairy unit, which makes Yoplait
yoghurt and Häagen-Dazs ice-cream, would work independently with
each of the four business groups.
Minneapolis-based General Mills has been struggling to boost
sales as customers increasingly shift to less-processed and
sugary foods.
The company has been cutting costs amid a sales decline that
has lasted for five straight quarters.
General Mills said the savings from these changes will help
it achieve its fiscal 2018 adjusted operating profit margin
target of 20 percent.
The company had about 39,000 full- and part-time employees
as of May 29.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)