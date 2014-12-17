Dec 17 General Mills Inc, the maker of
Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes, reported a 37
percent fall in quarterly profit hurt by weak demand in the
United States and slowing growth in Europe and Canada.
The company said net income attributable to General Mills
fell to $346.1 million, or 56 cents per share, in the second
quarter ended Nov. 23 from $549.9 million, or 84 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3.4 percent to $4.71 billion.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley
in New York)