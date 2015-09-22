(Adds details)
Sept 22 General Mills Inc, the maker of
Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly net profit as U.S. sales showed
further recovery.
The company's shares rose 1.7 percent to $57.77 in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
General Mills' U.S. sales rose 3.6 percent to $2.53 billion
in the first quarter ended Aug. 30, accounting for more than 60
percent of total revenue.
The company's sales in the United States have been under
pressure as consumers change their eating habits, shifting away
from some of the main products it sells, such as meals and
cereals.
Sales in the latest reported quarter were helped partly by
the acquisition of organic food producer Annie's. The deal
boosted General Mills's organic food business, which includes
Cascadian Farm and healthy snacks makers Food Should Taste Good.
Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $426.6
million, or 69 cents per share, from $345.2 million, or 55 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 79 cents per share, well
above average analyst estimate of 69 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 1.4 percent to $4.21 billion, hurt by a
strong U.S. dollar.
Analysts were expecting the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based
company to post revenue of $4.75 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)