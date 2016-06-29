June 29 General Mills Inc, the maker of
Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and
higher demand in markets outside the United States.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills rose to $379.6
million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May
29 from $186.8 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share.
Net sales, however, fell 8.6 percent to $3.93 billion, the
fourth straight quarter of decline, partly due to the sale of
its Green Giant frozen vegetable business in November.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 60 cents per
share and revenue of $3.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
