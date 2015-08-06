BEIJING Aug 6 General Motors Co sales in
China fell 4 percent year-on-year in July but the U.S. automaker
said it remained on track to achieve an upbeat goal for profit
margins this year in its second-largest market.
GM and its joint ventures sold 229,175 cars in China in
July, attributing the decline to model changeovers, according to
a statement on its website on Thursday.
The July drop compares with a 0.2 percent increase in June
and a 4 percent decline in May. GM sales grew 3.3 percent in the
January-to-July period compared with the same months last year.
While industry-wide data shows car sales faltering as
China's economy grows at its weakest pace in 25 years, GM
spokeswoman Irene Shen said the company still expects to
maintain strong margins around 9 to 10 percent - a level that GM
China chief Matt Tsien said in May the company was aiming for
this year.
GM's shift towards SUVs, including the launch of the
lower-end Baojun 560, could negatively impact its margins in
China, but a greater contribution from the high-end Cadillac
brand could help to lift profits, said James Chao, Asia-Pacific
head of IHS automotive.
"So, overall, they do have a shot at maintaining their
margins around 9 to 10 percent if the luxury end of the market
in China holds up," Chao said.
IHS forecast that GM would cut production in China by 5
percent in July compared with a year earlier to avoid
overproduction and to protect its margins, although Chao said he
was not sure if GM ultimately cut more or less than that.
GM's Shen said the company had made no major moves to
curtail production, although it regularly manages production
volume to maintain a healthy level of inventory.
The automaker expects to boost profits in China and maintain
margins by improving its product mix and controlling costs, she
said.
Analysts and industry executives have been concerned that
overall auto sales in China would contract for a fourth month in
July after a stock market crash further dampened buyer
sentiment.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers releases
industry-wide data next week. In July, the body more than halved
its 2015 sales forecast to 3 percent in part because of the
stock market slide.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Edmund Klamann)