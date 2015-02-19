NEW YORK Feb 19 General Motors Co on Thursday named Craig Glidden, chief legal officer at chemicals company LyondellBasell Industries NV, as its general counsel to succeed Michael Millikin who is retiring in July.

Milliken's legal department has been criticized over how it handled the issue of the automaker's defective ignition switch which has led to more than 50 deaths.

Glidden's appointment is effective March 1. He is 57.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)