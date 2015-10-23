* Opel Zafira 1.6 CDTi exceeds Euro-6 emissions limits in
test -DUH
* Opel says accusations "wrong and unfounded"
BERLIN Oct 23 General Motors' Opel
division has denied violating European environmental standards
after researchers said tests on one of its latest models had
shown excessive emissions of nitrous oxide.
German environmental lobby group DUH said on Friday that the
emissions from Opel's Zafira 1.6 CDTi multi-purpose vehicle
(MPV) had been found "in certain situations" to be up to 17
times above EU limits, citing tests carried out on its behalf by
the University of Applied Sciences in Bern, Switzerland.
The University of Applied Sciences also said its tests had
found this.
All carmakers have come under increased scrutiny since GM's
rival Volkswagen admitted to cheating U.S. diesel
emissions tests last month, sparking a scandal that wiped about
a quarter off its market value and forced out its chief
executive.
Opel said it had asked DUH several times to make the test
results available before they were made public on Friday, with
no success. In a letter to DUH dated Oct. 21 and seen by
Reuters, the carmaker said its own tests had shown the Zafira
1.6 CDTi's emission levels complied with EU standard limits.
"The DUH's findings imply a subtle suspicion of manipulation
on our behalf," an Opel spokesman said. "We strongly deny this
accusation."
DUH said the emissions-testing site at the Bern school
mainly performs tests for Swiss authorities. It said it planned
to examine other diesel models of German and foreign carmakers
designed to meet the latest Euro 6 emission standards.
