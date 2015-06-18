By Laurence Frost
| PARIS, June 18
PARIS, June 18 Moves by Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) to force General Motors into a
merger might have been laughed out of court by now, had its
chief executive been anyone other than Sergio Marchionne.
After approaching the U.S. carmaker in an email, revealed
and rebuffed by CEO Mary Barra, Marchionne aims to persuade its
shareholders to demand a tie-up with his heavily indebted group,
worth about one-third of GM.
"It's like a dog barking at an elephant," said one senior
investment banker who is watching the situation closely.
If Marchionne's ambition is being taken seriously - and the
snickering in Detroit has a nervous quality - it is mainly
because of his reputation as a broker of improbable deals.
He has also bested GM before. In 2005, a year after becoming
Fiat CEO, Marchionne convinced GM he was serious about forcing
it to buy the loss-making Italian carmaker, using a put option
agreed in happier times. Instead he walked away with a $2
billion cheque, then returned Fiat to profit a year later.
The 63-year-old chain-smoker also sits on the Philip Morris
board, and other non-executive roles have included a
directorship at UBS, now advising him on GM.
After moving to Canada from Italy as child, Marchionne
qualified in both law and accountancy, giving him a detailed
grasp of deal negotiations that his adversaries often lack.
In 2009, as the global financial crisis unfolded, he took
control of Chrysler through an initial 20 percent stake acquired
for zero cash - stepping in after Renault-Nissan
boss Carlos Ghosn got cold feet over a similar deal he
had negotiated with GM's bankrupt rival.
U.S. Treasury officials later recalled that Marchionne had
come to the table without the usual retinue of advisers and
given hours of presentations himself, foregoing cigarette
breaks.
The North American market promptly rebounded, rewarding his
sangfroid. Chrysler returned to profit in the first quarter of
2011 and paid off its government bailout loans that May.
BRINKMANSHIP
Marchionne's colleagues and combatants alike describe an
approach at odds with his laid-back sartorial aesthetic, heavily
reliant on a trademark cashmere sweater and slip-on shoes.
The bluff and brinkmanship were tested again in a year-long
buyout dispute with Chrysler's then minority shareholder, a
United Auto Workers union healthcare trust.
After persuading union negotiators he was ready to let them
force a Chrysler flotation - adding complications and
uncertainty for both sides - Marchionne last year pulled off a
$4.35 billion buyout deal mostly financed by Chrysler itself,
not parent Fiat.
"If he doesn't feel he has an advantage, a situation where
he can pin you against the wall, he won't open a negotiation,"
Italian FIOM union official Enzo Masini commented at the time.
Beyond GM's size, the merger economics are a tough sell for
Fiat Chrysler, requiring factory cuts that would be challenging
in the United States and unthinkable in Europe, some industry
experts say.
According to Bernstein analyst Max Warburton, however, those
studying the deal merits on paper may miss the point: if GM
shareholders back a tie-up, they get Marchionne thrown in.
"A deal like this is about convincing shareholders that you
are more credible than the incumbent management," Warburton said
in a June 11 note.
"Would investors buy the idea that Sergio Marchionne could
run GM better than Mary Barra? Possibly, but it won't be easy."
