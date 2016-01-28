BERLIN Jan 28 General Motors division Opel and Germany's transportation watchdog (KBA) are recalling Opel models which contain steering components which could break and thwart the vehicles' steerability, KBA said on Thursday.

The KBA warned that a component on the steering of Opel's Adam subcompact and the Corsa D model could break.

Opel couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor)