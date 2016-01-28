BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
BERLIN Jan 28 General Motors division Opel and Germany's transportation watchdog (KBA) are recalling Opel models which contain steering components which could break and thwart the vehicles' steerability, KBA said on Thursday.
The KBA warned that a component on the steering of Opel's Adam subcompact and the Corsa D model could break.
Opel couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
LONDON, May 18 Sovereign wealth funds pulled $18.4 billion from global stock and bond markets in the first quarter of 2017, notwithstanding robust equity gains in this period, data from research firm eVestment showed on Thursday,