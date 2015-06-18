UPDATE 2-Top Italian court upholds conviction of Costa Concordia captain
* Lawyers consider appeal to European human rights court (Adds background)
June 18 General Motors Co said on Thursday that Fitch Ratings raised the credit ratings of both GM and GM Financial to investment grade.
The new ratings assigned by Fitch are 'BBB negative' with a stable outlook, GM said. (bit.ly/1L3cTkU) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Lawyers consider appeal to European human rights court (Adds background)
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, May 12 U.S. and European officials will discuss airline security issues at a meeting in Brussels next week, including possibly expanding the number of airports that ban passengers from carrying electronic devices bigger than cellphones aboard flights, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Friday.