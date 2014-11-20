Nov 20 Arizona State said it had filed a lawsuit
against General Motors Co claiming the automaker
deliberately put the public at risk by intentionally concealing
safety defects to avoid the cost of recalls.
The New York Times said Arizona was seeking $3 billion for
defrauding state consumers. (nyti.ms/1udmHMA)
Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne said in a statement the
civil penalties could be up to $10,000 per violation, with
hundreds of thousands of Arizona car owners and lessees
affected.
The recalls in the complaint include problems with ignition
switches but also numerous other parts including airbags, wiring
and seat belts.
GM was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)