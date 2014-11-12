(Adds comments from GM, lawyer)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Nov 12 A car-safety advocate on
Wednesday urged the lawyer overseeing General Motors Co's
program to compensate victims of accidents linked to a faulty
ignition switch in its vehicles to take a more active approach
to finding cases of injury or death.
Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto
Safety, said in a letter to Ken Feinberg, the lawyer overseeing
the GM program, that Feinberg should expand outreach efforts and
scour federal car-safety databases for accidents in recalled
vehicles to determine whether the switch was to blame for
additional injuries or deaths.
The switch, which can slip out of position, cutting power to
air bags and brakes, prompted the recall of 2.6 million vehicles
this year.
The program headed by Feinberg, which began accepting claims
on Aug. 1, had received 1,851 claims as of Friday. So far
Feinberg has deemed 67 claims eligible, including 32 for deaths
and 35 for injuries.
Ditlow's letter said reports in federal car-safety databases
suggest there may be more switch-related accidents, and that
"further search is necessary" to identify possible claimants. He
pointed to a recent report from the New York Times that said
that the family of a woman killed in an early ignition-switch
crash had not been aware that they were eligible to make a
claim.
"The Center for Auto Safety is concerned that the GM
ignition compensation program will turn out to be little more
than a public relations ploy for General Motors," Ditlow wrote.
A spokesman for GM, Jim Cain, said the company is taking
steps to notify all known current and former owners of recalled
vehicles about the program. Since July, about 5.3 million
letters have been, or will be, sent to those owners, with a
final batch of mailings scheduled for next week, Cain said.
Feinberg said in an email to Reuters that he had received
Ditlow's letter and would take it under advisement. He noted
that the program has already recognized 32 deaths, nearly three
times the 13 originally attributed to the switch by GM.
The program will continue accepting claims until Dec. 31.
