By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 10 A program to compensate the
victims of a faulty ignition switch in General Motors Co
vehicles found last week that the part was linked to two
additional deaths and four injuries, bringing the total number
of eligible claims to 67, according to a report on Monday.
As of Friday, the program, which began accepting claims on
Aug. 1, had received 1,851 claims for deaths and serious
injuries linked to the switch, a 4 percent increase from the
previous week. The totals were reported by the office of Kenneth
Feinberg, a lawyer who was tapped by GM to oversee the program.
GM has been criticized for waiting 11 years to recall
millions of cars with ignition-switch problems that have been
linked to multiple fatal crashes. The switch can slip out of
position and cut power to air bags and brakes and has prompted
the recall of 2.6 million vehicles.
Once a claim is submitted, Feinberg and his office review it
to determine whether it is eligible for compensation. Last week,
Feinberg approved two new death claims, bringing the total to
32. The report also said that as of Friday, a total of 35 claims
for injuries had deemed eligible, including 30 for physical
injuries requiring hospitalization and five for catastrophic
ones that caused permanent damage.
The increase in claims filings has slowed from the previous
week, in which the number of filings jumped 12 percent. Feinberg
previously said that he expected submissions to level off
between the program's first and final months. Claims must be
submitted by Dec. 31.
GM has given Feinberg - a Washington attorney who has
overseen compensation programs for victims of the Sept. 11
attacks and Deepwater Horizon oil spill, among others - free
rein to approve or reject claims. The amount of compensation has
not been capped and the company has set aside at least $400
million to cover its costs.
