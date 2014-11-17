(Adds Senator Blumenthal reaction)
Nov 17 The deadline to file claims under General
Motors Co's faulty ignition-switch compensation program
has been extended by one month to Jan. 31, said Kenneth
Feinberg, the program's administrator.
Feinberg's office on Monday updated its list of claims
submitted, saying it had approved compensation for the families
of 33 victims killed in GM cars with faulty ignition switches.
Notice of the deadline extension was sent to about 4.5
million current and previous owners of eligible vehicles,
Feinberg said in a statement. An extension of a further month
was being implemented "out of an abundance of caution," he said.
GM said it agreed with the extension of the deadline.
"Our goal with the program has been to reach every eligible
person impacted," the company said in a statement.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, an
outspoken critic of GM's handling of its ignition-switch
problems, said the extension was "inadequate."
In a statement, Blumenthal said the compensation fund
deadline should either be eliminated or substantially modified.
"GM should either commit to waiving its bankruptcy shield in
all pending legal actions, or permit all victims who qualify for
the fund to postpone their acceptance of their compensation
until the completion of the Department of Justice investigation
into GM's possible criminal actions," he said.
Last week, a car-safety advocate urged a more active
approach to finding cases of injury or death. Clarence Ditlow,
executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, asked Feinberg
to expand outreach efforts and scour federal car-safety
databases for accidents in recalled vehicles to determine
whether the switch was to blame for additional injuries or
deaths.
The program, GM Ignition Compensation Claims Resolution
Facility, began accepting claims Aug. 1 and as of Friday had
received 2,105 for deaths and serious injuries linked to the
switch.
Shares of GM were up 1.6 percent at $32.29 in afternoon
trading.
