Nov 16 The deadline to file claims under General
Motors Co's faulty ignition-switch compensation program
has been extended by one month to Jan. 31, 2015, the program's
administrator, Kenneth Feinberg, announced on Sunday.
The notice of the extension has already been sent to almost
four and a half million current and prior owners of the eligible
vehicles, the program, Feinberg said in a statement. An
additional one month extension is being implemented "out of an
abundance of caution", he said.
Last week, a car-safety advocate urged a more active
approach to finding cases of injury or death. Clarence Ditlow,
executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, said in a
letter to Feinberg that he should expand outreach efforts and
scour federal car-safety databases for accidents in recalled
vehicles to determine whether the switch was to blame for
additional injuries or deaths.
The program, GM Ignition Compensation Claims Resolution
Facility, which began accepting claims on Aug. 1, had received
1,851 claims for deaths and serious injuries linked to the
switch as of Nov. 7.
