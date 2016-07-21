(Adds comments from GM CFO)
By Edward Taylor and Bernie Woodall
FRANKFURT/DETROIT, July 21 General Motors said
it was considering cost cuts in Europe to offset up to $400
million of potential headwinds triggered by Britain's Brexit
vote, calling into question the carmaker's ability to return
Opel and Vauxhall to a full-year profit.
The carmaker has pledged to make its European operations
profitable by 2016 but GM on Thursday warned the vote to
leave the EU had weakened the pound, impacting Opel's business.
"We are facing strong headwinds at the moment, particularly
in our largest market - the United Kingdom. The Brexit decision
is not a good omen. Therefore the second half of this year is
going to be anything but easy," Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas
Neumann said in a video posted on his Twitter account.
GM Europe has not been profitable on a full-year basis since
1999. In the second quarter, GM Europe reported adjusted
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes of $0.1 billon, its first
profitable quarter since 2011.
GM stuck to its full-year goal, but Evercore analyst George
Galliers said it is now "in the balance," adding that GM has
some scope to compensate for unfavourable currency swings by
raising prices in Britain.
GM described Brexit as "a speed bump" and GM Chief Financial
Officer Chuck Stevens said for Europe "everything is on the
table" in terms of options to mitigate additional costs brought
on by Britain's decision.
"The result of the vote has adversely impacted the British
pound, and the uncertainty has put a strain on the UK auto
industry. If current post-referendum market conditions are
sustained throughout the remainder of 2016, we believe it could
have an impact of up to $400 million to the second half of
2016," Stevens said on Thursday.
Stevens said the company would now look at "any avenue" to
mitigate adverse effects, whether this be cuts, changing the
model mix or even changing car manufacturing locations.
"Very early days, I would suggest everything is on the table
as we see how this plays out," Stevens said.
GM's pan-European supply chain has been impacted by the
deterioration of the British pound against the euro.
Forecasters at LMC Automotive in a report last week said GM
was the most likely automaker to cease production in Britain if
costs rise at its plants in England.
LMC said the shuttering of the Ellesmere Port plant would
likely happen in 2021 when the new version of the Vauxhall Astra
is planned. The Astra has been built there for 37 years.
The Astra, and the Opel Sports Tourer, both built at
Ellesmere Port, source their engines from factories in
continental Europe. The weaker pound against the euro has made
imports of components from continental Europe more expensive.
GM also has a factory in Luton, England where the Vivaro van
is made. It also has factories in Zaragoza in Spain,
Ruesselsheim and Eisenach in Germany, and Gliwice in Poland.
By contrast, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche on Thursday said the maker of luxury cars and trucks did
not expect Britain's decision to leave the European Union to
have any impact on demand.
