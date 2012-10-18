Oct 18 Stanford R. Ovshinsky, the Michigan-based
inventor whose development of the nickel-metal hydride battery
helped the Toyota Prius become the world's first successful
hybrid car, died on Wed nesday evening, aged 89.
Ovshinsky, a self-taught scientist, also developed -- and
often patented -- a wide variety of breakthrough products and
processes, from thin-film solar cells to hydrogen fuel cells.
It was his work on the rechargeable NiMH battery, however,
that had the broadest reach and greatest impact on consumers.
Until being replaced by more advanced lithium-ion batteries,
Ovshinsky's patented NiMH battery chemistry was used in millions
of devices such as laptop computers, digital cameras and mobile
phones.
The cause of death was prostate cancer, according to his
son, Harvey Ovshinsky.
Born in 1922 in Akron, Ohio, Stan Ovshinsky moved to Detroit
at age 30 to become director of research at automotive and
defense supplier Hupp Corp. In 1960, he co-founded Energy
Conversion Devices with his second wife, Iris, a PhD chemist.
In 2007, Ovshinsky was forced out of ECD. With his third
wife, Rosa, he then established Ovshinsky Innovation and
Ovshinsky Solar to continue his research in energy and
information technologies.
Ovshinsky was often hailed in the scientific community and
by the media. In 1987, he was profiled as "Japan's American
Genius" in the PBS television series Nova. In 1999, Time
magazine named him a "Hero for the Planet." Britain's Economist
magazine in 2006 dubbed Ovshinsky "the Edison of our age."
Ovshinsky held hundreds of patents in the United States and
overseas and was awarded honorary doctoral degrees by at least
seven schools, including the University of Michigan.