EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to lift a decades-old ban on general advertising of private stock offerings to investors.
The change, approved by a vote of 4-1, is aimed at making it easier for companies to raise capital. The change was mandated by the JOBS Act, signed into law in April.
The proposal to lift the ban was criticized by consumer and investor advocates, who said it rolled back important investor protections.
Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar voted against the change, citing concerns about increased investor vulnerability.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has