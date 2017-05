Feb 16 General Atlantic LLC, a U.S. private equity firm, named Achim Berg operating partner, effective April 1.

Berg, who will be based in Munich, was previously the chief executive officer of arvato AG, a unit of German media conglomerate Bertelsmann SE.

Arvato provides media and business communications and technology services.