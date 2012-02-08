Feb 8 General Cable Corp posted
lower-than-expected quarterly results as falling metal prices
made it tough to sell high-cost inventory, and the cable maker
forecast first-quarter revenue largely below analysts'
expectations.
The maker of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable
products expects first-quarter revenue of $1.35 billion to $1.45
billion, while analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,
had expected $1.45 billion.
General Cable, which competes with Belden Inc, said
fourth-quarter operating margin, on metal adjusted basis, fell
270 basis points.
October-December net income fell to $4.4 million, or 9 cents
a share, from $35 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents a share.
Net sales rose 1 percent to $1.37 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 37 cents a share, on
revenue of $1.43 billion.
Shares of the Highland Heights, Kentucky-based company
closed at $34.25 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.